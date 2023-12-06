[Photo] Mandy Rose reunites with former WWE Superstar

Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose recently reunited with an old friend and former WWE colleague.

The name in question is current AEW personality, CJ Perry. WWE fans will remember Perry as Lana. She is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling as Andrade El Idolo's manager. The Ravishing Russian is also attempting to add more clients to her growing portfolio.

Perry crossed paths with Mandy Rose on multiple occasions in WWE. The AEW star's final match in the Stamford-based company featured the former NXT Women's Champion. Amazingly, the two women never had a one-on-one encounter in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Rose is currently enjoying her time away from pro wrestling, and she and CJ Perry recently reunited outside the ring to collaborate on a TikTok video. The 38-year-old even tagged Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville on her Instagram Story, asking when they would all take a trip together.

You can view Perry's Instagram Story below:

Via @thecjperry on Instagram

Mandy Rose previously said she would like to reunite with a current AEW star

Mandy Rose reportedly makes much money outside the ring through her internet subscription service for fans. Hence, many believe she might not actively pursue a return to the squared circle.

Rose, however, discussed possibly joining All Elite Wrestling in a past interview. Moreover, she expressed her desire to reunite with several people on the company's roster.

On an episode of Renee Paquette's The Sessions podcast earlier this year, Rose said she would love to reunite with her old tag team partner Saraya and former trainer Dustin Rhodes.

"Oh, that would be nice [to reunite with Saraya in AEW] (…) Oh yeah, oh my God [I could reunite with Dustin Rhodes too]. I have a few little old schools that we could reunite."

It will be interesting to see if Rose will share the screen with The Glampire and Rhodes in the near future.

Do you think Rose will ever join All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

