[Photo] Matt Hardy recently spotted with WWE Hall of Famer and other notable names

AEW star Matt Hardy recently posted a collection of photos as he ran into some notable names in the wrestling industry while he was present for the WrestleCade event, which took place this past weekend.

WrestleCade was a wrestling convention that took place from November 24 to 26 at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Among those invited were hundreds of stars who were either there to meet the fans or compete in the ring.

Taking to Instagram, Matt Hardy posted a collection of his favorite photos from the convention. These included him running into a lot of icons in the industry and people he has worked with. These included WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler, Wardlow, the Brooklyn Brawler, EC3, Ricky Morton, and the inaugural SmackDown Tag Team Champions Heath Slater and Rhyno, to name a few.

"Love running into old friends at @WrestleCade!" Matt Hardy posted shared.

Check out Matt Hardy's Instagram post below:

Matt Hardy said he wrestled Bray Wyatt's father 29 years ago

Matt Hardy recently revealed that he had gotten a chance to face two generations of wrestlers in the lifetime of his career.

After having the chance to compete alongside and against the late Bray Wyatt, he found out that he actually got to compete against his father, known in the ring as Irwin R. Shyster (IRS). He posted a clip of his match with Wyatt's father on Twitter, which took place during the early point of his career.

"29 years ago today, says the 'net..I wrestled Bray Wyatt’s father, Irwin R Shyster (IRS), as I was trying to make a name for myself in the business." Matt Hardy shared.

You can check out Matt Hardy's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Seeing as he has still been very active in the ring and in the industry in general, no one would expect that Hardy has already amassed a three-decade wrestling career.

What else would you want to see from Matt Hardy in his career? Let us know in the comments section below.

