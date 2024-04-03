[Photo] Matt Hardy shares a never-before-seen backstage picture with AEW stars 

Matt Hardy recently shared an old picture on social media along with several AEW stars. The stars who were seen in the picture are Sammy Guevara and The Private Party.

Matt is one of the best veterans the promotion has to offer. He made his AEW debut in 2020 and has been a major part of the promotion since then.

The 49-year-old hasn't wrestled on the promotion since the start of January. He wrestled his last match alongside Mark Briscoe and Jeff Hardy against Kip Sabian and The Butcher and the Blade on an episode of Rampage.

On the other hand, The Spanish God is currently suspended from the Jacksonville-based promotion for reportedly not following concussion protocols against Jeff Hardy. Also, Private Party recently lost to The Young Bucks and failed to proceed in the tag title tournament.

The duo were closely associated with Matt Hardy, as they worked as a faction together in The Hardy Family Office in 2021 and broke up in 2022.

Recently, the former WWE star took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes picture with Sammy and Private Party.

"Here’s a fun @AEW bts photo I’ve never shared," Matt Hardy posted.

Matt Hardy talks about appearing at WrestleMania XL

Matt isn't a stranger to making big WrestleMania returns, as evidenced by the massive return at WrestleMania 33 in 2017. The interesting feature of note is that the previous 'Mania return was also in a ladder match for the tag titles.

Speaking on Insights with Chris Van Vliet, Matt teased appearing at The Showcase of The Immortals and inserting themselves in the tag team championship picture.

"It’s great that people think that [Jeff & I ] could make another surprise appearance at WrestleMania. That makes me happy; it makes people excited. If you hear someone talk about a ladder match, ‘Are they gonna show up?’ And that’s great! So, I don’t know. It’s pro wrestling and in pro wrestling, never say never," he said.

As of now, there has been no update on if, or, when the former United States Champion could return to the company.

