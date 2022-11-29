Photo: Matt Hardy spotted with 64-year old WWE Hall of Famer and former SmackDown commentator at non-AEW event

AEW star Matt Hardy was recently spotted with WWE legends JBL (John Bradshaw Layfield) and Ron Simmons at a wrestling event.

Layfield and Simmons, also known as APA (Acolytes Protection Agency), shared many battles with Matt and Jeff Hardy (The Hardy Boyz), particularly for the WWE World Tag Team Championship.

Eventually, the three-time WWE World Tag Team Champions went their separate ways as singles competitors. The former Faarooq was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012, while JBL got his spot in 2020. The latter also appears currently on RAW as Baron Corbin's manager.

On Twitter, Hardy posted photos of his interaction with the Hall of Famers at WrestleCade. The AEW star also recalled their time together as rivals for the tag team gold.

"It was WONDERFUL to see the APA this weekend at @WrestleCade. My brother & I had a bunch of battles with these 2 bada**es. The @MattHardyPod listeners absolutely love JBL banter. 2 of the funniest, most charismatic guys you’ll ever meet," Hardy tweeted.

Check out the tweet here.

AEW star Matt Hardy defeated a WWE Hall of Famer at WrestleCade

During WrestleCade, Matt Hardy faced his long-time nemesis and recent AEW signee, Jeff Jarrett, after seven years.

It was a rematch of their bloody battle at WrestleCade IV in 2015 for the WrestleCade Championship, which saw Hardy get busted wide open due to the Hall of Famer's guitar shot.

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND Thanks for an incredible night, #WrestleCade & Winston-Salem! What an amazing return @RebyHardy made to the ring tonight after 4 babies & 5 years away. Thanks for having my back, MaMa! Thanks for an incredible night, #WrestleCade & Winston-Salem! What an amazing return @RebyHardy made to the ring tonight after 4 babies & 5 years away. Thanks for having my back, MaMa! https://t.co/4JEmo0X6vn

This time around at the show, the former tag team champion was able to exact revenge against Jarrett in a No Disqualification match.

It will be interesting to see if they will cross paths in AEW. Hardy is currently reunited with The Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen), while Jarrett is associated with Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh.

What are your thoughts on Matt Hardy sharing a moment with legendary figures JBL and Ron Simmons? Sound off in the comments section below.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes