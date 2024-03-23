[Photo] Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) makes a heartwarming gesture following her AEW debut

It has just been a couple of weeks since the wrestling world watched with shock as Mercedes Mone made her official debut at AEW. Since then, it has been revealed that Mercedes made a heartwarming gesture just over a week after her debut.

The CEO jolted the landscape of the women's division of All Elite Wrestling with her appearance on Dynamite: Big Business. The star then declared that she intends to spark off a global women's revolution in the Jacksonville-based promotion, and seems to have her eyes set on the TBS Title.

According to some news reports, Mone's deal with All Elite Wrestling is extremely lucrative. The 32-year-old star also aims to utilize the promotion's ties with Warner Bros. Discovery to advance her career in film and television.

Since her first appearance in AEW, Mone has managed to set up a powerful connection with the fans. A recent set of tweets have shed light on a touching display of generosity from The Boss.

A user took to X/Twitter to share a conversation between a fan and Mone, in which the former IWGP Women's Champion promised to purchase them an brand new HD television to watch AEW Dynamite on. A later post by the fan revealed that Mone had indded sent him the new TV.

"Mercedes Mone bought a TV for a fan so they can watch AEW Dynamite in HD."

Check out the tweet below:

Bayley commented on Mercedes Mone's AEW debut

Bayley has been one of Mercedes Mone's most iconic allies and rivals during her tenure in WWE. The friendship between the two women extends beyond promotions, as evident from the presence of The Role Model on Dynamite: Big Business, when Mone made her AEW debut.

The 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner recently opened up on her trip to Dynamite during an interview with Digital Spy. Bayley praised her former Women's World Tag Team Championship tag partner in glowing terms and spoke on the opportunity to be in attendance at the TD Garden.

"[Mercedes] is the best, I wouldn't be here without her," Bayley said. "She's done so much for me. Even after she was done with WWE, she's been there for me in my big moments. So I know I need to be there for her continuously throughout the years. It was incredible, I'm just happy that she was on a Wednesday where I'm like, 'Alright, I can actually make a Wednesday, that's one of our few days off.'" [H/T - Digital Spy]

Mercedes Mone is currently caught up in a feud with Skye Blue and TBS Champion Julia Hart.

