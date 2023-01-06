Photo: Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) spotted with former WWE Royal Rumble winner

Mercedes Mone made quite an impact on the wrestling industry when she debuted in NJPW at their Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view. A few days before making her debut, Mone was spotted with 2018 Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura.

After notoriously walking out of WWE nearly a year ago, fans wondered what could be next for the former SmackDown Women's Champion. While many had hoped that she would reconsider with the promotion, Mercedes Mone has shifted her sights elsewhere.

Pro Wrestling NOAH notably had a New Year's show which featured Shinsuke Nakamura as he took on The Great Muta Keiji Muto, who is currently on his retirement tour. Twitter user @WrestlingHumble has since taken to social media to post a backstage photograph showing Mercedes Mone posing alongside Nakamura post-match with Naomichi Marufuji.

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble Apparently Mercedes Moné was backstage at the NOAH New Year's show. Apparently Mercedes Moné was backstage at the NOAH New Year's show. https://t.co/AqLaQntCuJ

Tommy Dreamer recently recalled seeing Mercedes training in Mexico to learn the Lucha Libre wrestling style shortly after her 2019 dispute with WWE. Notably, the star trained at her own cost and was not funded by the company.

Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) was quietly shifted to the Alumni section of WWE

Fans hoping to see Mone back in a WWE ring might just have had their hopes and dreams dashed. While there has been no official word on her status with the promotion, it seems that things are now official.

According to @WrestleOps, "Sasha Banks" has been moved to the Alumni section of WWE.com's Superstar section, signaling a quiet departure that has now been confirmed.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps WWE has quietly shifted Sasha Banks to the Alumni section of their official website.



It’s official. WWE has quietly shifted Sasha Banks to the Alumni section of their official website.It’s official. https://t.co/bq9TZxfK6R

While Mercedes could still return and retake her "Sasha Banks" character someday in the future, it seems that her time with the promotion is now officially over.

