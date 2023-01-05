Wrestling legend recalls Sasha Banks training on her own money in another country after dispute with WWE

Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, has officially left WWE. Wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer recalled a pre-pandemic story about her.

The Blueprint confirmed her exit from the Stamford-based promotion a few hours before she showed up at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. This was her first wrestling appearance since walking out of WWE back in May 2022.

However, this wasn't the first time she had creative differences with the company. At WWE WrestleMania 35, Sasha Banks disappeared from the company after losing a women's tag team title match at the Showcase of the Immortals.

On Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer recalled bumping into her at an airport in Mexico. The ECW legend disclosed that the Boss was there on her own dime to work on her Lucha skills.

"Dave, we were talking about her love of wrestling. I remember, this was pre pandemic when she had left the WWE the first time, and everyone was speculating what she was doing, where she was at. And then all of a sudden I'm at an airport at like 6:00 AM in Mexico and I see her there. And so we're just talking and I was like, 'what are you doing here?' And she was just like, 'I'm training' and I was like 'what are you training for?' She said, 'I always wanted to learn the lucha style.' And I was just like really? And I mean she totally disappeared from everywhere. This is again, pre pandemic. We were there for Impact Wrestling and I bump into her at an airport in Mexico City and she was there training on her own dime, doing whatever, you know, hanging out, learning lucha. I mean that shows you how much the woman loves professional wrestling," Tommy Dreamer said. (4:35 - 5:32)

Sasha Banks will wrestle former WWE star KAIRI in February

Mercedes Mone showed up at Wrestle Kingdom 17 moments after KAIRI retained the IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano. When they first shook hands, the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion laid out KAIRI.

Sasha Banks then announced that she would challenge the Japanese star for her title on February 18 at the Battle in the Valley event in San Jose, California. This will be the former NXT Women's Champion's first match since May when she defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler in a tag team match.

