Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) breaks silence with three-word message after assaulting former WWE star at Wrestle Kingdom

Former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) reflected on her NJPW debut with a three-word message on Twitter.

The Blueprint has stayed off the wrestling radar ever since walking out of WWE in May last year due to an issue with the company's creative team. After the incident, both Banks and Naomi were suspended from the company and stripped of their Women's Tag Team titles.

While many expected the duo to return to WWE after a regime change, that has not been the case. The Boss has ended her journey as Sasha Banks and is now Mercedes Mone. She made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where she confronted KAIRI after the latter's victory over Tam Nakano.

Mone made her intentions clear as she laid out KAIRI after an interaction between the two. The duo will now collide at NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18 for the IWGP Women's Championship.

Reflecting on the historic moment through a post on Twitter, Mercedes Mone said:

"Dream come true."

Dax Harwood speculated about Mercedes Mone's (fka Sasha Banks) end of WWE run

Sasha Banks is one of the most popular female wrestlers of all time. She is widely popular among casual fans and boasts a lot of star power. However, WWE fumbled the bag with her as she walked out of the company due to an issue with the creative team.

Speaking on his FTR with Dax Harwood, podcast, the AEW star speculated that Mone's pride could have played a role in her issues with the Stamford-based promotion.

"She's very prideful. Sometimes pride can rub people the wrong way because you do stand up for what you believe in and you don't take no for an answer. But when you take it so seriously, it's a recipe for success, but a lot of people aren't going to like you because of it. I think that's maybe what happened to her," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Mercedes Varnado @MercedesVarnado

That I’m taking it personal Believe this timeThat I’m taking it personal Believe this time That I’m taking it personal ⭐️ https://t.co/4LuSgUMSRy

Mercedes Mone could follow Dax Harwood to AEW in the near future. She is one of the favorites to be Saraya's partner in her upcoming tag team match against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter.

