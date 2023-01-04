"I think that's maybe what happened to her" - Top AEW star speculates on why Mercedes Mone's (Sasha Banks) WWE run fizzled out

Mercedes Mone had what many fans believed to be a bright future ahead of WWE. Unfortunately, things fell apart, and the star officially made her exit in late 2022. AEW's Dax Harwood recently gave his take on what possibly went wrong.

Dax Harwood and Mercedes Mone have had a well-publicized friendship. The two have often shared pictures together, alongside Cash Wheeler and Bayley, meaning that the star possibly has an insight that many analysts wouldn't.

During a recent episode of FTR with Dax Harwood, the AEW star spoke on his own pride and how he believes Mercendes' pride factored into her issues with WWE.

"She's very prideful. Sometimes pride can rub people the wrong way because you do stand up for what you believe in and you don't take no for an answer. But when you take it so seriously, it's a recipe for success, but a lot of people aren't going to like you because of it. I think that's maybe what happened to her," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful It was a hell of a run for Sasha Banks in WWE. It was a hell of a run for Sasha Banks in WWE. https://t.co/spCZHAl7ZZ

Fightful Select recently reported that WWE writers were initially caught off-guard when news broke that Mercedes Mone would be working in NJPW and that even more have since stated they don't think she'll be back in WWE for the Royal Rumble.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

Numerous AEW talent reportedly believe that Mercedes Mone will make her debut in the promotion soon

As soon as issues between WWE and Mone became public, several fans began clamoring for her to instead jump over to AEW like many of her former peers. Despite this, months went by without any news, but the AEW roster is confident that the star will jump over.

United Xtra 🔰 @ManUnitedXtra_ “This is only just my first stop. I’m on a world domination tour.” - Mercedes Moné “This is only just my first stop. I’m on a world domination tour.” - Mercedes Moné https://t.co/ZMWkm7LqFr

According to Fightful Select, the AEW roster is still unaware of whether or not Mercedes Mone will be Saraya's mystery tag-team partner against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. Despite this, those who spoke to Fightful believe that the star will be AEW-bound sooner rather than later.

Only time will tell if the star will officially make the jump over to AEW or not, but now that she's no longer with WWE and is a free agent, there's a large chance that she could, at the very least, make a one-off appearance.

Do you want to see Mercedes Mone in All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes