Backstage reaction in WWE to Sasha Banks potentially signing with NJPW - Reports

Sasha Banks's potential signing with NJPW reportedly caught a lot of people in WWE off guard.

Ever since walking out of WWE during an episode of Monday Night RAW, there has been no talk of her returning to the promotion. However, fans still hoped that Banks would make her WWE return under the new regime someday.

That didn't happen, even though her name was mentioned a few times on television. In fact, it was reported that the former women's champion would make an appearance at NJPW's biggest show of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Fightful Select is now reporting that Sasha Banks' deal with NJPW caught some of the WWE writers off guard even though the agreement was made in November.

One writer also informed Fightful that they thought WWE would get Sasha back by the Royal Rumble, but now it doesn't look like that's happening.

Bayley will reportedly be backstage at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 to support Sasha Banks

Earlier, it was reported that Naomi also arrived in Tokyo ahead of Banks' Wrestle Kingdom appearance.

PWInsider is now reporting that WWE Superstar Bayley will also be there backstage to show her support for her former rival.

"Varnado will have some personal support at the event, even if not seen on camera. The word we heard making the rounds last night, which we confirmed this morning, is that Varnado’s long-time friend and top on-screen partner and nemesis Bayley will be in Tokyo this Wednesday."

We still don't know in what capacity Banks will appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom. We also don't know if this is a one-time appearance or if she has signed a multi-year deal with the company. We will have to wait and see what the future holds for Sasha Banks.

What do you think Banks' role will be at Wrestle Kingdom 17? Sound off in the comments section.

