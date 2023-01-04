Sasha Banks’ former WWE rival reportedly set to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

It has all but been confirmed that former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi will be appearing at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday.

A prominent third name has been thrown into the mix. It has been reported by PWInsider.com that current WWE Superstar Bayley of Damage CTRL will also be there to support her former rival.

Varnado will have some personal support at the event, even if not seen on camera. The word we heard making the rounds last night, which we confirmed this morning, is that Varnado’s long-time friend and top on-screen partner and nemesis Bayley will be in Tokyo this Wednesday.

Banks and Naomi walked out of the company in May 2022. Meanwhile, Bayley returned from an injury at Summerslam in late August last year. The Role Model would then be involved in a lengthy program with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

As of recent events, Bayley is seen being featured prominently on WWE television. Henceforth, this may be an off-camera appearance to show support to her friend outside the company.

Sasha Banks and Bayley's history in WWE

Sasha Banks, real name Mercedes Varnado, became the first-ever Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Bayley in 2019. The duo were together dubbed The Boss 'n' Hug Connection. They also wound up facing each other inside Hell in a Cell at the eponymous premium live event in 2020.

They were eventually able to break the walls down (pun intended) and befriend each other through their shared love for wrestling and working with each other since their days in NXT.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Bayley claimed:

"I just want them to know I support them 100 percent, no matter what."

Bayley's appearance at the Tokyo Dome will be a huge shock to fans all over the world. However, as aforementioned, it could only be a non-televised showing.

