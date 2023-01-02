Major reports on Naomi possibly appearing at a historic non-WWE event with Sasha Banks

In early 2022, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE. Both women are yet to make their official return to the professional wrestling business.

However, a report from PWInsider has suggested that Naomi is slated to be in Japan for Wrestle Kingdom 17 alongside her long-term tag team partner. It was previously noted that Banks (aka Mercedes VVarnado) would also be present at Wrestle Kingdom 17

Wrestle Kingdom 17 will mark both Naomi and Banks' first appearances within the industry since they walked out of WWE back in May 2022.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Trinity "Naomi" Fatu is currently slated to be in Japan.



NJPW sources would not confirm they are bringing Naomi in and stated she was coming of her own accord.



- PWInsider Trinity "Naomi" Fatu is currently slated to be in Japan.NJPW sources would not confirm they are bringing Naomi in and stated she was coming of her own accord.- PWInsider https://t.co/L20sLGJdxF

Banks and Naomi's roles for Wrestle Kingdom 17 are yet to be confirmed. They could be making an in-ring appearance for a potential major segment at the Tokyo Dome, but nothing has been confirmed by the NJPW management.

Former WWE star KAIRI is also set to defend her IWGP Women's Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 17. She will face Tam Nakano in a high-stakes title match.

Eric Bischoff recently looked back on Sasha Banks and Naomi's decision to walk out of WWE

Sasha Banks and Naomi's walk out of WWE was one of the biggest stories of 2022.

Speaking on the Strictly Business podcast, Eric Bischoff mentioned that it takes a lot of self-confidence for a star to make a major decision as such. He said:

"That takes a lot of courage, a lot of self-confidence and I'm always going to be curious at what that flashpoint was. I think because WWE has become such a powerhouse it enables people like Sasha Banks to jump over, while perhaps not making as much money as she made in WWE, she's also not on the road 200 days a year," said Bischoff.

🕵🏽‍♂️📰 @SecretNewsLife Can’t wait for Sasha Banks to lecture the joshi wrestlers in Japan. Can’t wait for Sasha Banks to lecture the joshi wrestlers in Japan. https://t.co/gNWyjyEajP

Banks and Naomi are former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Upon their departure from the company, the titles were vacated, and a tournament was held to determine new champions.

The duo have already made big moves outside of the wrestling business but could soon step foot inside the squared circle once again.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes