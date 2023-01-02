"WWE has become such a powerhouse" - Wrestling veteran looks back at Sasha Banks and Naomi's major decision

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently looked back at Sasha Banks and Naomi's decision to walk out of the company.

Banks and Naomi became WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 38. The duo outclassed top teams like Queen Zelina & Carmella, Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley, and Natalya & Shayna Baszler in a Fatal-Four Way Match.

Before the May 16, 2022, episode of Monday Night RAW, The Boss and The Glow tandem walked out of WWE due to alleged creative differences. As a result, they were stripped of the title.

Speaking on the Strictly Business podcast, Bischoff mentioned that the duo's decision to walk out required a lot of courage and self-confidence. He added that WWE had given Banks the confidence to make such a significant decision.

"That takes a lot of courage, a lot of self-confidence and I'm always going to be curious at what that flashpoint was. I think because WWE has become such a powerhouse it enables people like Sasha Banks to jump over, while perhaps not making as much money as she made in WWE, she's also not on the road 200 days a year," said Bischoff. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Eric Bischoff spoke about Sasha Banks' work outside WWE

Eric Bischoff recently spoke about Sasha Banks' work outside of WWE. In continuation of the same conversation, Bischoff mentioned that The Boss could make a mark outside the Stamford-based company.

Banks is currently rumored to be making her first appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023. Meanwhile, Bischoff praised The Boss for allegedly making the unexpected move to NJPW.

He said:

"From the outside looking in, it doesn't appear as though New Japan Pro-Wrestling is in a position to stroke massive checks, the types of checks that someone like Sasha Banks is used to. But if she can go to NJPW, keep her wrestling equity high, as she can and she will, cause it will get a lot of news and a lot of traction while she's also pursuing her outside-of-wrestling projects within the entertainment industry." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

While Banks seems to be possibly making her way to NJPW, there is no update on Naomi's future in the business.

Do you think Naomi should consider going to NJPW alongside Banks? Sound off in the comments section below.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes