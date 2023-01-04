Interesting update regarding Sasha Banks' WWE status ahead of her upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 appearance 

Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Varnado) is currently in Japan awaiting her New Japan Pro Wrestling debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Not only is Varnado in Japan waiting for her debut, but Trinity Fatu (Naomi) and current WWE Superstar Bayley are with her as well to support their friend's upcoming appearance.

Despite all this, some were still hopeful that Banks would be on her way back to WWE sooner rather than later, including someone who is a long-term member of the WWE creative team.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), a long-tenured member of the WWE creative team was of the belief that Sasha Banks was on her way back to the company in time for the Royal Rumble before reports emerged about Banks appearing at WrestleKingdom 17.

Sapp was uncertain why this member of creative believed this, but it seems that Banks won't be making a return to the company anytime soon.

Will Sasha Banks be Saraya's tag team partner next week on AEW Dynamite?

Following her reported appearance tonight, many are expecting Sasha Banks to make her All Elite Wrestling debut next week on AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles.

Sapp reports that those within All Elite Wrestling who have inquired about Mercedes Varnado to management have been no-sold when asking about her status with the company.

People within All Elite Wrestling are of the belief that Varnado will be Saraya's mystery partner next week to take on Britt Baker and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter.

If Varnado does, in fact, join All Elite Wrestling, it will be interesting to see what's next for Naomi, as Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer believes that she's on her way back to WWE soon.

Mercedes Varnado @MercedesVarnado When you take a risk doing what you love, that's exciting. When you take a risk doing what you love, that's exciting. https://t.co/pR5xkBapXh

What do you make of this Mercedes Varnado news? Are you disappointed that her WWE run has seemingly come to an end? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

