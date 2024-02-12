Photo: Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) spotted with multiple WWE SmackDown stars amid AEW rumors

Mercedes Mone's next possible destination in wrestling is seemingly AEW. But before her speculated grand arrival, she decided to make her presence felt at one of the largest sporting events in the United States.

The CEO of women's wrestling, much like many other stars in the wrestling business arrived in Las Vegas earlier today, to attend the Super Bowl game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, it seems that Mone had it all planned with her friends from WWE. She was seen at Allegiant Stadium with current stars Jimmy Uso, Naomi, and her long-time best friend Bayley.

All four of them posed outside the site of the Super Bowl game, with Mercedes and Bayley looking to be supporters of San Francisco, donning the team's jacket.

Mercedes Mone will possibly make her AEW debut in Boston

Mercedes Mone's days as a free agent are likely coming to an end, after Tony Khan's announcement on the last edition of AEW Dynamite. He announced that All Elite will return to Boston at the TD Garden in five weeks for a special show, Big Business.

As noted by many, there were many eastern eggs related to that event and Mercedes herself. The most obvious sign was the way Boston was spelled in the show's graphic which was similar to the way her former WWE name was presented.

The former Sasha Banks ignited rumors even further by using that same style in her X profile's location section. For months, it was heavily speculated that Mone would sign with Tony Khan's company after negotiations with WWE reportedly fell through.

With the former 7-time WWE women's champion set to become one of the biggest signings for AEW, fans will have to wait and see if she proves her worth in her completely new environment.

