[Photo] Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) spotted training with AEW star amid injury hiatus

Former WWE star Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) was recently spotted training with AEW star Bandido amid her injury hiatus.

Mone suffered a devastating injury during the main event of NJPW Resurgence on May 21 when she fell from the turnbuckle, resulting in a broken ankle. Unfortunately, this injury cost her the chance to become the Strong Women's Champion, as Willow Nightingale claimed the victory instead.

Recently, fans caught a glimpse of Mone and Bandido training together in the wrestling ring, sparking speculation about her potential return to action. Check out the tweet here.

It was recently reported by Dave Meltzer that Mone's timeline for a comeback remains unclear. Once the former IWGP Women's Champion does make her triumphant return, plans are already in motion for her next challenge.

Mone is rumored to be challenging Giulia for the coveted NJPW Strong title. Giulia defeated Willow Nightingale to claim the title at NJPW STRONG Independence Day - Tag 2.

As fans await Mone's return to the ring, the training session with Bandido adds to the anticipation of what could be in store for her.

AEW star Britt Baker sets sights on dream match against Mercedes Mone

AEW star Britt Baker has expressed her desire to face former WWE Women's Champion Mercedes Mone at Forbidden Door 2024 next year.

In an interview on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, Baker praised Mone's talent and expressed excitement over her potential return to the wrestling circuit after her injury.

“There is a very famous female wrestler who used to go by the name of Sasha Banks, now she's Mercedes Mone. She is on the circuit. She got injured, but when she heals up, I think anyone and everyone wants to see her in some capacity all over the wrestling scene. She's not in WWE anymore so she can do whatever she wants.” [31:30 - 31:51]

Mercedes departed WWE in 2022 and made her NJPW debut in January 2023, generating excitement among fans. If this dream match becomes a reality, it promises to be a thrilling encounter.

