Photo: Miro shares a picture with his wife and former WWE star Lana amid AEW absence

Absent AEW star Miro recently took to Twitter to share a photo of himself alongside his wife and former WWE superstar Lana.

Formerly known as Rusev, Miro had a significant stint in WWE. While he secured a dedicated fanbase at the Stamford-based promotion, he was released in 2020 owing to budget cuts stemming from the pandemic.

While Miro was booked to be a strong star in AEW after joining Tony Khan's company, his importance started dwindling soon after he lost the TNT title. His last appearance on TV was at the All Out pay-per-view last year. Since then, he has been away from wrestling altogether.

In a recent tweet, the Bulgarian star shared a picture of himself along with his wife CJ Perry (fka Lana). His caption made it clear that he was quite happy with his life.

"Living my best life," Miro tweeted.

Miro @ToBeMiro Living my best life Living my best life https://t.co/y7fzLfpd1X

The former WWE Superstar apparently turned down an idea to return to AEW

While Miro has been off TV for a good couple of months, it is seemingly not because of Tony Khan's lack of effort. According to a recent report by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Miro was originally scheduled to return at Full Gear last year.

“Tony Khan had pitched an idea for him in September for Full Gear. One thing he turned down was losing a Battle Royal where he and Adam Page would have been the last two. Khan had said that after the PPV they’d try and get back and obviously his name hasn’t been mentioned since. He has about three years left on his contract.” (H/T : WrestleTalk)

EliteRockers© @EliteClubSOB The last time Miro wrestled on AEW Dynamite was almost 10 months ago. The last time Miro wrestled on AEW Dynamite was almost 10 months ago. https://t.co/TDWLD4lygV

As of now, only time will tell when the former WWE Superstar will return to action.

