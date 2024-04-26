[Photo] Nick Jackson of The Elite suffered a wardrobe malfunction on AEW TV

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite featured shocking scenes where All Elite President Tony Khan was attacked by The Elite and Jack Perry. That attack made news all over the sports world.

However, it was not just a bad night for Tony Khan. Nick Jackson of The Elite suffered a wardrobe malfunction on AEW TV after he and his brother Matthew attacked Tony Khan with a TK Driver.

A photo went viral on social media that showed Nick Jackson’s fancy suit pants getting ripped up during the melee. The two brothers, along with Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry, turned on the President and their boss in what can only be seen as a power grab.

After the attack, the group left with no care in the world for Tony Khan as medical personnel immediately came rushing to the ring to check on him. It will be interesting to see what happens next week on Dynamite.

Shahid Khan makes first-ever appearance on AEW

In what has been a week of firsts for AEW, Tony Khan’s father, Shahid Khan, made his first-ever appearance on live TV after his son was attacked by The Elite on Dynamite.

After The Elite left the ring and went backstage, Shahid Khan rushed out to the ring along with other stars and medical staff to tend to Tony Khan. Shahid, who is one of the company's investors, looked in horror as he saw his son being tended to by the referees.

Whether or not Shahid Khan makes another appearance is yet to be seen. However, what can definitely be said is that his presence got the entire wrestling world talking and fans will be hoping to catch a glimpse of the senior Khan in the coming months.

