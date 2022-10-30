Photo: Popular AEW star spotted with Bret Hart and 2-time WWE World Tag Team Champion

Despite stiff competition between AEW and WWE, stars from both promotions are often friends in real life, as a recent photo of Bret Hart and Davey Boy Smith Jr. with Brian Pillman Jr. proves.

The son of legendary wrestler Brian Pillman, Brian Pillman Jr. began appearing in AEW programs back in 2019. Despite being signed to MLW at the time, he was allowed to have matches in All Elite Wrestling. However, he was mostly used as an enhancement talent against the likes of Brian Cage and Eddie Kingston, among many others.

On the other hand, Smith Jr. briefly worked for WWE before returning to The Independent circuits. Longtime viewers may remember Bret working alongside The British Bulldog and Brian Pillman.

Brian Pillman Jr. recently took to Twitter to share a photo of himself with Bret Hart. The picture also included Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Brian Pillman Jr. last appeared in AEW alongside his tag team partner Griff Garrison in a match against the Factory. However, he was unsuccessful in taking the win as Cole Karter and QT Marshall earned a decisive victory .

The AEW star has previously appeared alongside the former WWE Superstar and Bret Hart

While the above photo certainly shows their good relationship with each other, this isn't the first time that the three stars have appeared together.

Brian Pillman Jr. and Bret Hart had previously appeared together for a fan event, in which Davey Boy Smith Jr. was also present. While Pillman appeared in a match as well, Davey Boy was simply present at the event as a spectator.

DungeonWrestling @DWrestlingYYC @BretHart X @FlyinBrianJr



Come see both July 9th at Romero Distillery in Calgary when Pillman Jr squares off against @KidChocolateMJ



Also Meet&greet with Bret Hart/Brian Pillman Jr/ Harry Smith (@DBSmithjr)

Bret Hart has also appeared in Tony Khan's company on multiple occasions. He was present during the final matches of the Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament, which was won by Adam Cole and Britt Baker in their respective divisions.

Do you think Brian Pillman deserves a better push in the All Elite Promotion? Sound off in the comments section below!

