[Photo] Pregnant AEW star Tay Melo shows off baby bump on her birthday

AEW star Tay Melo has had all good things going for her recently. She and her husband, Sammy Guevara, announced a few weeks ago on Double or Nothing that they are expecting a baby. This good news came during Guevara's entrance heading into the Four Pillars Title Match. Although Guevara came out unsuccessful in his challenge for the title, the couple still have so much more to look forward to.

As of late, Melo has been in good spirits, as she responded to thank-you messages from people across the industry. This is an incredible milestone for the couple so it is definitely worth the celebrations.

Earlier today, the AEW star posted on Twitter, saying how she felt really good to celebrate her birthday. She also showed her baby bump in the image and was all smiles.

TAYNARA MELO GUEVARA @taymelo happy bday to me !!! Today will be so special, I can’t wait !!!!! happy bday to me !!! Today will be so special, I can’t wait !!!!! ❤️ happy bday to me !!! Today will be so special, I can’t wait !!!!! https://t.co/qDtBPwuefx

Prior to pregnancy announcement, AEW superstars were worried about opposite things

AEW superstars Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara made the announcement of their pregnancy during Guevara's entrance at AEW Double or Nothing. In their recent interview with TMZ Sports, the couple revealed how they felt heading into the entrance and making the announcement.

Sammy Guevara mentions that he was more excited about the entrance and the announcement itself and that he was focusing on that more at the time, than his match itself.

“I know for me, I was personally more excited for the entrance, definitely. I feel like we were opposites, she [Tay Melo] was more nervous for me for the match, and I was more nervous-excited for the entrance!” [01:12 onward]

On the other hand, Tay Melo was worrying more about the match. She even described how she felt that she was the one who was more nervous between the two of them, considering she was simply a spectator.

“Oh my God, it’s a big match, a big deal, I just – you know – want you to do good, everything to go right, and I was freaking out. I remember waking up at 5 am feeling really sick because I was so nervous for him. And I was like ‘This is crazy, because I’m nervous and you’re not, and you’re the one that’s gonna have the match!’” [01:29 onward]

