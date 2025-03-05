PHOTO: Prince Nana and female AEW stars attend Toni Storm's movie premiere

The New York City movie premiere for Queen of the Ring featuring Toni Storm took place earlier tonight. Several other AEW stars supported the Timeless One, including the likes of Prince Nana and several members of the women's division.

The movie is a biopic about the legendary career of Mildred Burke, a wrestler who lasted from the mid-1930s to the mid-1950s. Burke was one of the pioneers of women's and intergender wrestling and was crowned the first women's wrestling champion. Storm plays the character of Clara Mortensen, one of the biggest female wrestlers during the later part of the 1930s and early 1940s.

AEW took to X/Twitter to post pictures of those who attended the New York City movie premiere of Queen of the Ring. These included Prince Nana, Queen Aminata, Athena, Skye Blue, Deonna Purrazzo, and Julia Hart. All six of them walked together on the red carpet.

In addition to Toni Storm, Kamille, Britt Baker, and WWE Superstar Naomi have major roles in the film.

Toni Storm is set for her Hollywood Ending with Mariah May this weekend at AEW Revolution

Apart from her success playing a role outside the ring, Toni Storm will have to dig deep into her role as the Timeless One as she may face her biggest challenge.

This Sunday at the pay-per-view, she will be clashing for the third time with The Glamour in what would be the Hollywood Ending to their feud. The AEW Women's World Championship will be on the line, and stipulations have been added to make matters more interesting.

On Collision this past weekend, Storm revealed that she wanted this bout to be a Falls Count Anywhere match. This would prevent disqualifications and countouts and ensure a complete war between these women.

This contest will settle the score between them, which could be the end of a great feud between them. It remains to be seen whether this will end one of the best women's feuds in AEW history.

