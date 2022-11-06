Photo: Recent AEW signee spotted with Clueless star Alicia Silverstone

Top AEW sensation Saraya (fka Paige) recently took to social media to share her encounter with Clueless star Alicia Silverstone.

Saraya has been a regular in AEW programming ever since her triumphant arrival at Dynamite: Grand Slam in September. The former WWE Divas Champion promptly entered an angle with former AEW Women's Champion, Dr. Britt Baker.

Last Wednesday, Saraya had an interview with her good friend Renee Paquette. Baker was also scheduled to appear but decided not to go, further establishing mind games.

During the conversation, the former Paige opened up about her distraught towards Baker, her experiences during her early days in the business, and the status of her career as an active wrestler.

Saraya took to Twitter to post a photo of herself side-by-side with Silverstone, who was the main star of the 1995 high-school comedy movie directed by Amy Heckerling. The AEW star was seen smiling with the Clueless protagonist, stating that she loved the actress.

Check out the photo below:

Silverstone also appeared in the 1997 film Batman & Robin, where she played the role of Batgirl.

Eric Bischoff tipped his hat to Saraya's interview on AEW Dynamite

Saraya's one-on-one conversation with Renee Paquette last Wednesday on Dynamite generated a positive response from Eric Bischoff.

Despite having a well-documented reputation as a regular critic of All Elite Wrestling and its way of handling television, the WWE Hall of Famer felt that it was the best interview he had seen in a long time.

"F’n great interview with @ReneePaquette and @Saraya. Best I’ve seen in a long time!"

Check out the tweet here:

When asked by Paquette about the future of her in-ring career during the interview, Saraya only stated that she would address the 'elephant in the room' this coming Wednesday after seeking consultation with a doctor.

It will be interesting to see what the former Paige's revelation about her wrestling career could possibly be.

Do you think Saraya will finally become an active competitor in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

