Eric Bischoff heaps praise on top AEW star's segment on Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff gave his props to a segment on AEW Dynamite featuring Saraya.

Saraya had a sit-down interview with Renee Paquette during the show. Britt Baker was supposed to join them but didn't show up. The former Paige immediately blasted Baker and told a story about how tough she was as a wrestler.

Paquette then cut to the chase by asking her friend about the real score of her in-ring future. Saraya seemingly responded by saying that she would settle it all next week on AEW Dynamite after further consulting another doctor.

Bischoff watched the segment and couldn't help but heap praise on the personalities involved as he took his sentiments on Twitter.

The former RAW General Manager thought the interview between Paquette and Saraya was exceptional. He added that it was the best segment he has witnessed in a while.

"F’n great interview with @ReneePaquette and @Saraya. Best I’ve seen in a long time!," Bischoff tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

Fans will now have to watch next week's episode to see what Saraya will have to say about her status as an active wrestler.

