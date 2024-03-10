PHOTO: Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews spotted together at a non-wrestling event

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley got snapped with her fiance and the current AEW star, Buddy Matthews, at a big non-wrestling event recently.

Ripley and Matthews have been together for years since they met each other during their early time in WWE. The power couple got engaged in August 2023 after dating for over a year. While Ripley is a top star in the Stamford-based promotion, Matthews currently wrestles on the rival promotion, AEW. He is a member of the House of Black alongside Malakai Black and Brody King.

The stars took some time off from action to spend time with each other. The couple seem to be enjoying their time together outside the realm of pro wrestling, as they were recently spotted at the UFC 299 event.

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley on managing his onscreen and offscreen relationships

Rhea Ripley has been involved in an onscreen romantic angle with Dominik Mysterio for months.

During an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Eradicator explained how she manages her onscreen relationship after getting engaged with Buddy Matthews. She said Matthews has no problem with her storyline with Dom Dom.

"To be honest, it's pretty easy. Look, I love my fiancé, I think he's great, but when I'm at work I am a completely different human being. When I'm at work, Dom is my partner. He is my partner in crime, he is my Latino Heat, my Dirty Dominik Mysterio, and I will do absolutely anything I can to get him on top of anyone that he's against. But yeah, for me it's sort of like a switch and he [Buddy Matthews] understands that as well. That's why it works."

Ripley continues to be one of the most dominant female wrestlers currently, while Buddy keeps rising as a member of The House of Black. Only time will tell what's next for both of them.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Do you want to see Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews together onscreen? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion