[Photo] Sami Zayn spotted with female AEW star and multiple ex-WWE wrestlers

Sami Zayn was recently spotted in a photo with AEW star Serena Deeb and former WWE wrestlers Mojo Rawley and Mansoor.

The Stamford-based promotion released Deeb on April 15, 2020, due to pandemic-related budget cuts, and she currently works for WWE's rival company, AEW. Rawley was let go from WWE on April 15, 2021, while Mansoor was released from his contract on September 21, 2023.

Mojo Rawley recently took to her Instagram account to share pictures of a special occasion he celebrated with his family. Rawley disclosed that he invited some Arab wrestlers to have dinner with him and his family.

Some of the familiar faces were that of Zayn, Serena Deeb, and Mansoor, alongside the dinner host and his family members.

“Family dinner! Awesome to get some of the Arab wrestlers together for a meal with our families over some falafel, kibbeh, hummus, and watermelon!!!” Rawley wrote.

You can check the Instagram post below:

Will Sami Zayn be Gunther’s WrsetleMania opponent?

Sami Zayn hasn’t been a part of a major storyline in recent times, but he might soon be involved in a feud with Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

This week on Monday Night Raw, WWE teased a potential rivalry between The Master Strategist and The Ring General, which has led many to believe that the two superstars may lock horns at The Show of Shows this April.

Zayn had a match against Shinsuke Nakamura at the Flagship show, which he won via pinfall. Following the match, the talented wrestler was interviewed backstage, where he expressed his desire to become a champion at WrestleMania XL.

Gunther interrupted the interview, which led to a heated staredown/ non-verbal confrontation between the two stars.

Do you think Sami Zayn will be Gunther’s opponent at Mania XL? Let us know in the comments below.