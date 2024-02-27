Gunther's WrestleMania opponent teased for the first time during WWE RAW

Current Intercontinental Champion Gunther was involved in a confrontation with a top star on WWE RAW, seemingly teasing a match between them at WrestleMania 40.

The Ring General is the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, and he's had a very dominant run in the company. He has defeated everyone who has stepped up to him, and there's a huge chance he'll be entering The Grandest Stage of Them All as champion again.

There's a plethora of stars that fans would love to see challenge Gunther for the gold at WrestleMania 40. One of them is Sami Zayn, who had a great run last year and even headlined the first night of The Show of Shows. On RAW this week, Zayn was involved in a match against Shinsuke Nakamura, which he won via pinfall.

After the match, Sami Zayn was interviewed backstage, and he spoke about how he still wants to be a part of WrestleMania and become champion. He was then interrupted by Imperium. He had a staredown with Gunther, but the two stars didn't exchange words. This means it's possible that the two stars could collide at WrestleMania for the IC Title.

