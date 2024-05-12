[Photo] Saraya (fka Paige) reveals her last Google search history

Saraya (fka Paige) revealed her last Google search history, which shocked fans. The former WWE star is known for having an outlandish persona outside the ring.

The Outcasts leader is normally a very jolly person, but her latest Google search has shown another side to her persona. She took to Instagram stories to share a screenshot of her searching for all kinds of medical ailments.

In that story, fans can see her searching for symptoms of heart problems, brain aneurysms, and cancer. She also searched for why she was always tired and why she felt dizzy.

“My search history.”

Check out the screengrab of her story below:

Paige's story on Instagram

The former AEW Women's World Champion did not post anything related to it afterward, so naturally, that has left her fans a bit worried about how she is feeling. The former WWE star has had medical struggles, as she suffered from neck problems that led to her first retirement. One will hope that it is not anything serious.

Bill Apter questions Saraya’s AEW booking

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently questioned Saraya's booking in All Elite Wrestling so far. The former AEW Women's World Champion has not wrestled since February of this year and has only been on the periphery.

While speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Time Machine along with Mac Davis and Teddy Long, Bill Apter said:

"Look at Saraya, look at Paige. We were all thrilled when they booked her. And then, is she still there?"

His concerns are legit and it is surprising to see her not be involved in any matches for over three months. However, if she has been suffering from some of the medical issues she posted on her Instagram stories, then it could be understandable why she has not been active.

Either way, her fans will want to see her back in a wrestling capacity soon and for her to put her medical issues behind her.