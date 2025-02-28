Photo: Saraya reunites with AEW stars amid absence

Saraya has been absent from AEW TV for a while. Amid her absence, she caught up with a few stars from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Ad

The AEW stars in question are Anna Jay and Harley Cameron. Saraya quickly rose to prominence when she first signed with the promotion. She became the top attraction in the women's division and won the Women's World Championship. However, after losing the title, her career has declined in recent years. She was even left off the card for All In London 2024.

She had the opportunity to step back into the Women's World Championship picture on the October 8, 2024 episode of Dynamite when she faced off against Willow Nightingale, Jamie Hayter, and Nyla Rose in a number one contender's match. However, she lost and has not been seen on TV since.

Ad

Trending

Amid her absence, the Anti-diva took to her Instagram story to share a photo of herself having dinner with Anna Jay and Harley Cameron.

You can check out a screenshot of her Instagram story below:

Screengrab of Saraya's Instagram Story [Image source: The Anti Diva's Instagram account]

Saraya recently reacted to her major WWE accomplishment

Saraya first joined WWE in February 2011, where she was assigned to the NXT brand under the ring name Paige. Given her impressive in-ring skills, the former WWE star would go on to win the NXT Women's Championship. However, little did she know that this was just the beginning of a legendary career in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

On the first RAW after WrestleMania 30, the former Paige confronted then-Divas Champion AJ Lee, which led to an impromptu title match. The anti-Diva pulled off a surprising quick win to become the youngest Divas Champion in history. What’s more impressive was that this was her first night on the main roster.

Recently, a fan on social media shared the entire segment where the former AEW Women's Champion made her RAW debut. The former WWE star reacted to the post using two emojis which summed up her emotions.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see when the former AEW Women's World Champion will make her return to AEW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback