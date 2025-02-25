Saraya reacts to huge WWE achievement

AEW star Saraya recently reacted on social media to her huge achievement in WWE. She was part of the global sports entertainment juggernaut from 2011 to 2022.

The former AEW Women's World Champion is currently All Elite. After WWE didn't clear her to wrestle due to her neck issues in 2017, she became an on-screen manager. In 2022, she joined AEW and has been wrestling hard-hitting matches for over two years. She has been absent from the promotion since October 2024, but The Anti-Diva is currently making media appearances outside of pro wrestling.

The 32-year-old had a great run in NXT, where she held the NXT Women's Championship in 2014. During RAW after WrestleMania XXX, Saraya confronted then Divas Champion AJ Lee backstage, which led to a title match between the two. To everyone's surprise, the AEW star pinned Lee in a quick contest.

A Twitter user recently shared the entire segment of the former champion's RAW debut. The star then reacted emotionally to the post.

Saraya makes huge statements regarding WWE

The Anti-Diva has been wrestling in the Jacksonville-based promotion for over two years. Her current deal is allegedly set to expire this year in September, and she's teased returning to WWE lately.

Saraya recently spoke to TMZ and talked bout how she made her career in WWE. She also didn't rule out the possibility of her coming back to the Stamford-based promotion.

"I love WWE. I appreciate everybody there. They made me, they gave me my career and I'm just appreciative of that. One day, who knows, [but] I love my time in AEW," she said.

The former WWE Superstar's current absence is due to a request for time off, and it's unclear when she plans to return to the ring. It will be interesting to see when the British star chooses to end her lengthy hiatus.

