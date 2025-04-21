Photo: Sting reunites with 4-time WWE champion

Sting is publicly reacting to a very cool reunion story from a former WWE champion. The AEW Ambassador saw many of his friends and colleagues have big weekends in Las Vegas, but Sting himself had a significant time in Sin City as well. A popular wrestling star finally reunited with The Stinger and is revealing just how excited he was.
The Icon's 40-year wrestling career is continuing one year after retiring from in-ring competition while one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions. Sting made friends with countless wrestlers over the years after stints around the world for promotions such as WCW, TNA, and even WWE. A man of the people, the 2016 Hall of Famer has built one of the most loyal fanbases in wrestling, and that group includes numerous talents he has inspired.
Matt Cardona has shared a locker-room with Sting in the past, and now they've finally shared a photo-op. The erstwhile Zack Ryder of World Wrestling Entertainment took to social media this to share a WrestleCon photo with Sting. He included a photo of 'Fake Sting' that was hired to entertain at his 6th birthday party in 1991.
"IT'S SHOWTIME! 'Sting' was at my birthday party when I was in 1st grade... Today I finally got a picture with @Sting at @wrestlecon!" Matt Cardona wrote.
The Ultimate Broski has now received a public nod from The Stinger. After a busy weekend, the WCW Legend took to X today to share Cardona's photo. Sting captioned the share with the signature fist and scorpion emoji.
Cardona was in WWE during Sting's historic run. They never shared the ring, but the current free agent was on the WrestleMania 31 card, which featured The Icon's in-ring debut in the No DQ loss to Triple H. Cardona participated in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the kickoff pre-show.
Sting reunites with fellow WWE Hall of Famers
Sting continued his 2025 Or Never farewell tour this weekend at WrestleCon in Las Vegas. The tour launched a few months back after Sting retired from the ring at AEW Revolution last year.
Matt Cardona isn't the only one who caught up with Sting in Sin City this weekend as he also hung out with three friends who also played big roles in his career: Kevin Nash, The Great Muta, and Lex Luger. The WWE Hall of Famers can be seen in Sting's thank-you post below.
"Thank you, WrestleCon! [fist emoji] [scorpion emoji]," Sting wrote.
Sting's 2025 tour will continue on April 27 in Huntsville, Alabama at the Huntsville Expo. Dates are being added at different points, but as of now the tour is scheduled to wrap on December 20 in Pittsburgh at Wrestleverse Fest.
