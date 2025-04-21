Photo: Sting reunites with 4-time WWE champion

Sting is publicly reacting to a very cool reunion story from a former WWE champion. The AEW Ambassador saw many of his friends and colleagues have big weekends in Las Vegas, but Sting himself had a significant time in Sin City as well. A popular wrestling star finally reunited with The Stinger and is revealing just how excited he was.

Ad

The Icon's 40-year wrestling career is continuing one year after retiring from in-ring competition while one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions. Sting made friends with countless wrestlers over the years after stints around the world for promotions such as WCW, TNA, and even WWE. A man of the people, the 2016 Hall of Famer has built one of the most loyal fanbases in wrestling, and that group includes numerous talents he has inspired.

Ad

Trending

Matt Cardona has shared a locker-room with Sting in the past, and now they've finally shared a photo-op. The erstwhile Zack Ryder of World Wrestling Entertainment took to social media this to share a WrestleCon photo with Sting. He included a photo of 'Fake Sting' that was hired to entertain at his 6th birthday party in 1991.

"IT'S SHOWTIME! 'Sting' was at my birthday party when I was in 1st grade... Today I finally got a picture with @Sting at @wrestlecon!" Matt Cardona wrote.

Ad

The Ultimate Broski has now received a public nod from The Stinger. After a busy weekend, the WCW Legend took to X today to share Cardona's photo. Sting captioned the share with the signature fist and scorpion emoji.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cardona was in WWE during Sting's historic run. They never shared the ring, but the current free agent was on the WrestleMania 31 card, which featured The Icon's in-ring debut in the No DQ loss to Triple H. Cardona participated in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the kickoff pre-show.

Sting reunites with fellow WWE Hall of Famers

Sting continued his 2025 Or Never farewell tour this weekend at WrestleCon in Las Vegas. The tour launched a few months back after Sting retired from the ring at AEW Revolution last year.

Ad

Matt Cardona isn't the only one who caught up with Sting in Sin City this weekend as he also hung out with three friends who also played big roles in his career: Kevin Nash, The Great Muta, and Lex Luger. The WWE Hall of Famers can be seen in Sting's thank-you post below.

"Thank you, WrestleCon! [fist emoji] [scorpion emoji]," Sting wrote.

Sting's 2025 tour will continue on April 27 in Huntsville, Alabama at the Huntsville Expo. Dates are being added at different points, but as of now the tour is scheduled to wrap on December 20 in Pittsburgh at Wrestleverse Fest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.