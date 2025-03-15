  • home icon
Photo: TBS Champion Mercedes Mone links up with WWE Hall of Famer

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Mar 15, 2025 19:05 GMT
Mercedes Mone is the reigning TBS Champion [Image credits: Mone's X/Twitter profile, WWE's website]

Ex-WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone successfully retained her AEW TBS Championship at Revolution 2025. The CEO caught up with another former prominent name from the sports entertainment juggernaut recently, and a picture of their meeting is now making the rounds on social media.

Prior to her All Elite career, Mone established herself in the pro-wrestling industry through her star-making work in WWE as Sasha Banks. The Boss, her Four Horsewomen peers, and other contemporaries played a crucial role in the Stamford-based promotion's Women's Revolution. Despite her successes in the company, Mone left World Wrestling Entertainment in 2022 owing to creative frustrations.

The CEO afterward went on to wrestle in Japan in 2023, and a year later, she joined AEW, debuting at Dynamite: Big Business. Despite changing her workplace, Mone has seemingly maintained positive relationships with her former colleagues from her old stomping grounds, especially with close friends Bayley and Naomi. Now, a picture of the reigning AEW TBS Champion from a recent event, alongside Hall of Famer and former World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali, is making the rounds on X/Twitter.

Khali was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

Mercedes Mone set to face an ex-WWE talent soon

Mercedes Mone put her TBS Championship on the line against Momo Watanabe last Sunday at AEW Revolution 2025. The 33-year-old star defeated the Stardom up-and-comer after a hard-hitting contest. Now, the reigning NJPW Strong Women's Champion is gearing up for battle against a former WWE superstar.

It was recently announced that Mone will be locking horns with Indi Hartwell at the upcoming House of Glory event, City of Dreamz, this Saturday. The two women have seemingly never faced each other one-on-one before.

"BREAKING 🚨🚨Mercedes Moné will clash with Indi Hartwell TOMORROW NIGHT at #HOGCityofDreamz. Who you got? Watch LIVE exclusively on TrillerTV+ 📺."

Another former World Wrestling Entertainment talent, Athena, may also have Mercedes in her sights in light of recent developments on AEW programming.

