  [Photo] The Hardy Boyz spotted with AEW star during WWE SummerSlam weekend

[Photo] The Hardy Boyz spotted with AEW star during WWE SummerSlam weekend

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Aug 03, 2025 03:05 GMT
Legendary WWE, AEW and TNA tag team, The Hardys [Image Credits: Official YouTube channel of AEW Music]
Legendary WWE, AEW and TNA tag team, The Hardy Boyz [Image Credits: Official YouTube channel of AEW Music]

Former AEW and WWE tag team The Hardy Boyz were recently snapped in a photograph alongside a wrestling legend. The latter, Jake Roberts, has been signed with the Tony Khan-led promotion for a while now.

Matt Hardy made his All Elite Wrestling debut in 2020, where he would be joined by his brother Jeff around two years later. The erstwhile Team Xtreme competed against many of the company's finest tag teams, including Private Party, The Gunns, The Righteous, Aussie Open, and former on-screen EVPs, The Young Bucks.

Despite their popularity as individual names and their legacy as one of the greatest tag teams of all time, The Hardys never ended up receiving a major push on All Elite television, which eventually led to their departure from the promotion.

Matt and Jeff, who are currently signed with TNA, took to X/Twitter recently during SummerSlam weekend to share a photograph alongside Jake Roberts at a WrestleCon event.

"The Hardy Boyz & Jake "The Snake" Roberts.." Matt Hardy captioned his post.

Check out Matt Hardy's tweet below:

The Snake is contracted with AEW at present, where he is occasionally featured on television in the role of a manager. Late last year, the veteran made a deal with Don Callis, handing over his long-time client, Lance Archer, to The Invisible Hand in exchange for LFI, although he has not accompanied the group for a while now.

Ex-AEW and WWE star Matt Hardy's reaction to WWE SummerSlam Night One main event

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk was in action this weekend at WWE SummerSlam Night One, where he dethroned Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Unfortunately, The Best in the World had his reign cut short by the shocking arrival of Seth Rollins, who cashed in his MITB contract on the Chicago-native and recaptured Punk's belt, pulling off the "Ruse of the Century."

The Visionary's win has elicited reactions from fans and industry peers alike, including Matt Hardy, who took to X/Twitter to write:

"SETH ROLLINS… I’m here for it! Loved the finish of #WWESummerSlam," Hardy wrote.
It remains to be seen how Punk will respond to Rollins' latest heist this coming week.

More from Sportskeeda
