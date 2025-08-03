Ex-AEW star sends a message after Seth Rollins pulls off "Heist of the Century" II at WWE SummerSlam 

Seth Rollins pulled off another pro-wrestling heist at WWE Summerslam 2025, shockingly ending a former AEW champion's new title reign in its infancy. Now, former All Elite name and WWE legend Matt Hardy has sent a congratulatory message to The Visionary.This past Saturday, on Night 1 of Summerslam, Gunther tried to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk. The Best in the World succeeded at recapturing the belt after a hard-fought battle against The Ring General. Unfortunately, the night did not end well for The Voice of the Voiceless, as his arch-nemesis, Seth Rollins, cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Punk and unseated him for his newly won title.Fans are still buzzing over The Revolutionary's successful cash-in, over a decade since his iconic &quot;heist of the century&quot; at WrestleMania 31. Now, former AEW name and WWE legend Matt Hardy has taken to X/Twitter to recognize Rollins' win and praise the finish of Summerslam Saturday.&quot;SETH ROLLINS… I’m here for it! Loved the finish of #[World Wrestling Entertainment] SummerSlam,&quot; wrote Hardy.Check out Matt Hardy's tweet below:Rollins' involvement following the main event bout between Punk and Gunther came as a surprise to fans in light of the injury he reportedly sustained last month, especially because rumors had been floating around arguing that the injury could be a work.Match results for WWE Summerslam SaturdayWWE hosted Night 1 of this year's SummerSlam PLE at MetLife Stadium on August 2. Including Gunther vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship, the company presented a star-studded six-match card, the outcomes of which are listed below:Roman Reigns and Jey Uso defeated Bron Breakker and Bronson ReedAlexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez (c) [Women's Tag Team Championship Match]Sami Zayn defeated Karrion KrossTiffany Stratton (c) defeated Jade Cargill [Women's Championship Match]Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul defeated Randy Orton and Jelly RollIt remains to be seen what Triple H has in store for fans on Summerslam Sunday.