Photo: Tony Khan personally pays a visit to seriously injured AEW star in emotional gesture

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Oct 13, 2025 03:53 GMT
AEW CEO Tony Khan [Image Credits: AEW
AEW CEO Tony Khan [Image Credits: AEW's YouTube channel]

An AEW fan-favorite recently sustained a tragic and severe injury that has likely put him on the shelf indefinitely. Now, news has broken of All Elite Wrestling head honcho Tony Khan visiting the star in question, Kota Ibushi, to wish him a speedy recovery in a touching gesture.

The Golden Star was in action this past Saturday on AEW Collision : Homecoming, where he battled Josh Alexander in singles competition. The matchup stemmed from the assault Kota's long-time ally Kenny Omega suffered at the hands of the members of the Don Callis Family recently, including The Walking Weapon and the returning Andrade El Idolo. Ibushi notably suffered a nasty fall during a top rope spot with Alexander from their bout, which caused him to suffer a broken femur, an injury that will very likely shelve the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion for an indefinite period of time.

also-read-trending Trending

Ibushi recently took to social media to inform fans that he had undergone surgery on his femur successfully. He had also revealed that Tony Khan had sent him a bouquet of flowers and a card wishing him a speedy recovery. Now, users on X/Twitter are sharing photographs of TK personally visiting the former NJPW star, as well as of a letter Khan has written to Kota wishing him the best on his path back to the squared circle.

It remains to be seen when Ibushi might return to AEW programming.

Kota Ibushi's tag partner will fight Josh Alexander and his teammates on AEW Dynamite

After Brodido and Kenny Omega defeated Josh Alexander and The Young Bucks on the Sixth Anniversary edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite, the Don Callis Family member blindsided The Cleaner while the former EVPs watched on, albeit with some apparent reluctance. Thankfully for Omega, Jurassic Express arrived and made the save for him, with Jack Perry and Luchasaurus taking out Matt and Nick Jackson despite some bickering between Kenny and the former "Scapegoat".

Last weekend on Collision : Homecoming, Perry approached Omega to propose joining forces against their mutual enemies. The former World Champion voiced his suspicions of "Jungle" Jack, reminding the latter of how he had brutalized Kenny last year when was in The Elite. However, The Best Bout Machine eventually agreed to let Perry prove his integrity this week on AEW Dynamite, where he is set to team with Jurassic Express against Josh Alexander, Hechicero and Mark Davis.

Match graphic for Kenny Omega and Jurassic Express vs the Don Callis Family [Source : AEW&#039;s X profile]
Match graphic for Kenny Omega and Jurassic Express vs the Don Callis Family [Source : AEW's X profile]

It remains to be seen if Omega, Perry and Luchasaurus will be able to put away the Don Callis Family members this Wednesday.

