[Photo] Top AEW star gets matching tattoos with his better half on a special occasion

Top AEW star recently celebrated a special occasion with his wife. On his special day, the pro wrestling star and his better half got matching tattoos to commemorate their love for each other.

Dax Hardwood and his wife, Maria Nickopoulos, have been together for 15 years. To celebrate their incredible journey, they decided to drive to Charlotte, North Carolina, to get inked.

They got matching tattoos on their arm. The tattoos read "The world can wait." While the couple has been together for 15 years, they got hitched in 2012. They have a daughter named Finley Gray, who was born in 2014.

They went to a tattoo artist named Kayla Bell. She shared a picture of the happy couple posing with their tattoos on her Instagram profile. The artist also congratulated them on Instagram on completing the 15-year milestone.

She wrote, “Had the absolute pleasure of tattooing @mariaharwood @daxharwood on their anniversary 🩷 thank you for driving all the way to Charlotte to commemorate your love with tattoos.”

Check out the post below:

AEW star Dax Harwood’s heartwarming post on social media

While celebrating 15 years with his wife, the AEW star shared a beautiful and heartwarming post. He shared some photos of himself and his wife from the past.

“Celebrating 15 years ago, today. Through anxiety, depression, being broke, & a job that’s kept me away more than home, she’s always been my biggest supporter. For 15 years, there hasn’t been a bad day. I hope everyone finds a partner to live life with as good as the one I have,” Dax wrote.

Hardwood also shared how he overcame the struggle of his life, all thanks to his better half. Harwood is an accomplished wrestler, and he owes a big thanks to his wife for being his constant support system.

Dax Harwood is currently an AEW star. He works alongside his FTR buddy, Cash Wheeler. The two recently shared their future goals for AEW.

What do you think of Dax Harwood getting matching tattoos with his wife? Let us know in the comments section below.

