Photo: Top AEW star officially clicked at WWE Hall of Fame 2024

AEW stars were among the attendees at the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The wrestling world comes together every year to pay tribute to WWE legends, and a top All Elite star went viral for their red carpet photo.

Mia Yim and Keith Lee met during their time together in the Stamford-based promotion. Lee was released by WWE in November 2021. The former NXT North American Champion made his AEW debut on the February 9, 2022, episode of Dynamite. In real life, Keith Lee and Mia Yim tied the knot on February 05, 2022.

Michin took to X and posted a photo from their stop on the red carpet at the Wells Fargo Center last night. She captioned the post with their Yimitless hashtag.

"Hall of Fame 2024 Fits #Yimitless," Mia Yim wrote.

Expand Tweet

Mia Yim comments on training with former AEW star

Mia Yim is a veteran pro wrestler who has found success in WWE, TNA, and other promotions around the world. Mike Santana is another veteran, accomplished talent, who recently opened up about his AEW exit.

Pro wrestlers often link up with their friends in other promotions to train and spend quality time together. Michin and Santana, who worked together in TNA several years back, often train together and document those sessions on social media.

Yim took to her Instagram Stories and commented on how brutal a recent training session with Santana was.

"Training with @santana_proud HURTS but d**n felt good doing those drills," Mia Yim wrote.

Mia Yim trains with Mike Santana, from her Instagram Stories

Yim recently competed in a dark match ahead of this week's SmackDown, where she was defeated by Tiffany Stratton. Meanwhile, Santana defended his House of Glory Heavyweight Championship against REVOLVER Champion Alex Shelley at the HOG x REVOLVER event. The title vs. title match opened the show and ended in a DQ.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Do you want to see Keith Lee return to WWE? Yes! No! 0 votes View Discussion