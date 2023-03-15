Photo: Top AEW star shares a picture with The Bella Twins after their WWE departure

WWE legends The Bella Twins have confirmed their departure from the company after a long and successful career. AEW star Britt Baker shared a picture with them following their announcement.

The Bella Twins, known for their athleticism, beauty, and charisma, became pioneers in the WWE women's division after their main roster debut in 2008. They were considered one of the best performers, with three Divas Championship reigns between them and also a Hall of Fame induction in 2020 (2021).

The Bellas recently announced that they will now be called the Garcia Twins and will also begin a new chapter in their lives.

Following the announcement, former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker, one of the top stars in the company, shared a picture of herself with The Bella Twins on Twitter. The image shows the three women posing together.

Britt Baker has become one of AEW's biggest stars since her debut in 2019. She won the women's title in 2021, cementing her status as a force to be reckoned with within the industry.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife on whether they will sign on the dotted line with Tony Khan and join All Elite Wrestling.

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose also sent a message to The Bella Twins

The Bella Twins, now known as The Garcia Twins, have officially departed from the Stamford-based promotion and have removed all references to the company from their social media pages. The twins' relationship with the promotion has soured, and they have been critical of the promotion in the past.

Following their departure, former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose, who was released by WWE in December 2022, sent a supportive message to the twins on Twitter.

"Love this !! ❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻👊🏻👊🏻 excited for you ladies!" tweeted Mandy Rose.

It remains to be seen what is in store for The Bella Twins as they head into the next chapter of their lives.

