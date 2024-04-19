Photo: Top star looks absolutely shredded after leaving AEW

A major star left AEW earlier this month amid rumors of a WWE return. Now the veteran wrestler is being praised by fans and colleagues after revealing their amazing body transformation on social media.

Matt Hardy is once again a free agent. The 49-year-old debuted for All Elite Wrestling in March 2020 after ending his third run with WWE that same month, but he left the company earlier this month when his contract expired.

Hardy's pro wrestling future is up in the air, but he has just revealed the amazing shape that he is in. He noted how he's at 206 pounds, and has added muscle without trying:

Trending

"April 19th, 2024, 206 lbs - Haven't intentionally been trying, but it seems like I'm adding some new muscle," Matt Hardy wrote with the photo below.

Expand Tweet

Hardy has not wrestled since the Rampage tapings on January 3. He and his brother Jeff Hardy teamed with Mark Briscoe that night for a win over Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade.

Matt Hardy's talks with AEW and WWE

Matt Hardy is not currently signed to a pro wrestling contract, but he is keeping his options open after parting ways with AEW earlier this month due to his deal expiring.

The Hardys made their names in WWE and found success as tag team stars and singles competitors. Matt is a 16-time champion for WWE.

Matt recently provided a post-contract update to his AEW status. Later speaking on his Extreme Life podcast, the multi-time champion confirmed that he's had talks with WWE:

"Full disclosure. I am doing what I should be doing as a free agent, creating hype around myself. Yes, I have been speaking with AEW constantly. I have been speaking with WWE. I've been speaking with several people across several different platforms," said Matt Hardy. [H/T- WrestlingNews]

Hardy went on to express excitement over the next several weeks, predicting they would be fun. The 49-year-old also provided insight into plans for his personal brand. Hardy's last WWE match came on January 20, 2020. He lost a 2-minute match to Erick Rowan on RAW that night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

WWE legend didn't always believe in Jade Cargill. He thought she was 'a pretty girl'. More HERE.