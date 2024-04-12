Legendary free agent is in contact with AEW: "I have interacted with everyone"

The pro wrestling business is experiencing a boom period, with both WWE and AEW boasting deep talents. Meanwhile, former ECW Champion Matt Hardy, who recently became a free agent, confirmed that he is keeping his options open and has spoken to "everyone."

After leaving WWE in 2020, Matt Hardy joined AEW and spent four years with the company until his contract expired.

During the latest episode of his podcast, Matt Hardy revealed that his deal with Tony Khan's promotion ended on Sunday midnight, and he's since been a free agent. Hardy is a respected veteran in the wrestling business and, unsurprisingly, has attracted a lot of interest.

The former WWE Superstar revealed that while he was still in regular touch with All Elite Wrestling about extending his stay in the company, he had spoken to other entities, the names of which he hadn't disclosed.

"Sunday night, into Monday morning, that is when my contract expired. So yes, I am a free agent right now. Just negotiating, talking. I have interacted with everyone. Still interacting with AEW, and that's where we are right now. Whenever my deal ended up running out, that allowed me the opportunity to negotiate and speak to everyone available, you know, weigh in all my options, and that's what I'm doing right now." [From 12:22 to 12:52]

Check out the video below:

Matt Hardy sends a message to indie promoters after his AEW contract expires

As noted above, Matt Hardy is a big name despite admittedly not having the best run in AEW. Hardy stated that several independent wrestling promoters had reached out to him; however, he's not gotten the time to respond to them all.

Matt Hardy explained that he was assessing what he should do on a bigger scale and told bookers not to feel bad if he didn't acknowledge their text messages.

The former ECW Champion was seemingly grateful for the support and opportunities that have come his way but he wants to be sure about the next big step in his Hall of Fame career.

"Yes, if you're an indie promoter and you're listening to this, I've got so many texts and emails from independent promoters and whatnot. So, I'm going to hold off on that a little bit. I'm trying to figure out what I'm doing in the big scheme of things, and then I'll kind of go from there. I'm working on things, but if you don't hear back from me, don't take it personally because I'm very overwhelmed with all the people who have reached out." [From 13:00 to 13:25]

While re-signing with AEW is still possible, Matt Hardy being spotted at a recent episode of RAW has led to speculation of him returning to WWE under Triple H's regime.

Whatever happens, Hardy wants to do what's best for him and his family.

