Could AEW star Matt Hardy be on his way back to WWE soon following RAW appearance? Exploring the likelihood

Matt Hardy has been a part of AEW since 2020. However, as his contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion nears its expiration, speculations regarding the possibility of Hardy making his WWE return are quite high after he was spotted among the crowd attending the latest episode of RAW.

It was reported earlier in March that The Sensei of Mattitude was approaching the end of his deal with All Elite Wrestling. Hardy has not revealed any concrete information regarding his status in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Angelic Diablo also posted on X/Twitter that he had no plans to retire from in-ring action soon.

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, announcer Michael Cole surprisingly alluded to Matt Hardy and his brother, Jeff Hardy, in reference to the upcoming WrestleMania XL bout between Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. Moreover, Matt's wife, Reby Sky, shared an Instagram post that seemingly revealed that the 49-year-old star attended RAW at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

In light of these developments, the former United States Champion returning to the sports entertainment juggernaut seems to remain a valid possibility. Hardy could potentially feature in the Six-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL, similar to the return of the Hardy Boyz at WrestleMania 33 in 2017.

However, Jeff Hardy is not expected to join his brother since his AEW contract will reportedly extend past Matt's owing to past suspensions and injuries. Regardless, in case Tony Khan chooses to release the North Carolina native from All Elite Wrestling, Matt Hardy could potentially re-join WWE.

WWE fans would definitely love to see The Sensei of Mattitude back in action in the Stamford-based promotion.

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy provided an update on his AEW future

Matt Hardy arrived in All Elite Wrestling as an ally of The Elite in their battle against The Inner Circle. Since then, the former WWE Superstar has worked with several budding names in the Jacksonville-based promotion, including Sammy Guevara, Orange Cassidy, and "Hangman" Adam Page.

Amid rumors surrounding that his AEW contract was going to expire soon, Hardy provided an update on his future in the Jacksonville-based company. While speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the 49-year-old star disclosed that he was in the middle of talks with the promotion.

“Nothing really new. No updates to be given. Just still conversing, still in the midst of negotiation, figuring out what’s going on. So no real updates on that, but thank you guys for asking and giving a s**t," Matt Hardy said.

Whether Matt Hardy stays in AEW in the near future remains to be seen.

