[Photo] Top WWE Superstar seemingly references Finn Balor and AEW star with Halloween look

As the Halloween season kicks off, AEW and WWE Superstars are embracing their creative sides with some fantastic costume choices. One notable NXT star has caught the attention of fans by seemingly referencing two major wrestling stars in his look: Finn Balor and AEW star Pentagón Jr. The entity in question is none other than Dragon Lee.

Dragon Lee took to Twitter to showcase his Halloween costume. His first look featured a chilling Joker outfit, complete with all the signature details that make the character iconic: a green and white mask and a red smile. However, it was his second costume that caught the fans' attention.

In another Halloween look, Lee appeared to draw inspiration from two wrestling stars. He wore a half-and-half mask, similar to Pénta El Zero M, and showcased body paint that resembled Finn Balor's iconic "Demon" persona.

Several WWE Superstars and AEW stars are sharing their Halloween looks, including Drew McIntyre, Alexa Bliss, Saraya, and many more.

AEW star Pentagón Jr. was involved in a brawl with a Hollywood star at a recent independent show

Hollywood star Jason Segel recently became involved in a brawl at a Republic of Lucha independent show. During a match between Sami Callihan and Pénta El Zero M, Segel was badmouthing Callihan from his seat in the crowd.

During the bout, Callihan and Pénta started brawling in the stands, eventually ending up near where Jason Segel was seated. Pénta was placed on Segel's lap, and Callihan took the opportunity to deliver a superkick to his opponent; however, the kick also hit Segel.

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan decides to bring Hollywood stars like Jason Segel on his show to have a storyline with Pénta El Zero M.

