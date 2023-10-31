'How I Met Your Mother' star Jason Segel involved in crazy brawl with former AEW champion

AEW may need to marshal in extra security if actor Jason Segel of the 'How I Met Your Mother' TV series is ever spotted at one of the promotion's shows. He was recently involved in a brawl involving one of Tony Khan's former champions.

Segel recently attended a Republic of Lucha independent show and found himself involved in the fray during a match between Sami Callihan and former AEW Tag Team Champion Pénta El Zero M.

After badmouthing Callihan, Segel was told to "go f*** himself." But the actor's involvement didn't end there. During the contest, Callihan and Pénta started brawling in the crowd, eventually landing up by where Segel was seated.

Pénta was then placed on the Hollywood star's lap, which the despicable Callihan decided was the perfect opportunity to deliver a superkick to his prone opponent.

Unlike Sarah Marshall, this is a moment Segel will unlikely ever forget. A long-time wrestling fan, the actor would likely be more than welcomed should he ever decide to try his hand inside the ring.

AEW's Tag Team Championship conundrum

Pénta El Zero M may have to wait awhile before vying for the AEW World Tag Team Championship again, as his partner and real-life brother Rey Fénix nurses an injury. In the meantime, Ricky Starks and Big Bill are holding down the fort for the division.

The Young Bucks still have a title match opportunity on the horizon, and FTR is very much in the mix despite recently losing the straps. But beyond that, there doesn't seem to be much else happening in the division.

There are plenty of talented teams in AEW, but the landscape of the tag team scene has lost a sense of excitement in recent times. However, Tony Khan is more than capable of bringing the division back to the glory days they once enjoyed. It might just be a matter of time.

