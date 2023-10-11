Huge update on why FTR lost the AEW World Tag Team Championship - Reports

There has been a major update on why FTR lost their AEW World Tag Team Championship this past Saturday on Collision. This follows initial reports indicating that Cash Wheeler suffered an injury, resulting in the title change.

FTR was shockingly defeated in a convincing fashion by Big Bill and Ricky Starks. Cash Wheeler, who spent the majority of the match on the outside, was later reported to have picked up an injury, justifying the decision to have the Top Guys drop the belts.

However, an update from PWInsider and Wrestling Observer has now countered this point. According to the outlets, the title switch was simply part of creative plans to bolster Starks and Bill's standing in the promotion, as well as garner heat for a rematch down the line.

Expand Tweet

While it is uncertain how long FTR will be out of action, it should not be too long until they return to AEW programming. As for Starks and Big Bill, it will be interesting to see what the newly minted duo can get up to with the tag titles over their shoulders.

Young Bucks next in line for an AEW Tag Team Championship opportunity

After winning the AEW Tag Team Championship, Ricky Starks and Big Bill are staring down the barrel at a match with The Young Bucks in the near future.

Matt and Nick Jackson earned the opportunity after winning a number-one contender's four-way match at WrestleDream. The brother managed to knock off The Gunns, The Lucha Bros., and the team of Orange Cassidy and HOOK to seal their spot next in line.

Although many people were looking forward to another installment of the ongoing saga between The Young Bucks and FTR, this will have to be put on hold for the time being. The promotion will undoubtedly circle back to this long-standing rivalry at some point, but right now is Ricky Starks and Big Bill's time in the limelight.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE