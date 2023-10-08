This past week on AEW Collision, FTR shockingly lost their AEW tag team titles to Big Bill and Ricky Starks. Recent reports have revealed the real reason behind the shocking title change. Their employment status has not changed as Fightful recently reported that FTR was under contract through 2027.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez spoke in detail about the title change and noted that FTR gave away that the title change was going to happen during their promo in which they stated that they're 'beat up', which was a peak behind the curtain as Cash Wheeler was working the match while being injured.

Some rumors were circulating ahead of Collision that FTR may be done with All Elite Wrestling which was shot down by FTR's Dax Harwood who stated that they are going to stay in the promotion for a long time.

FTR's Dax Harwood reacts after losing the AEW World Tag Titles

FTR's Dax Harwood broke his silence after losing the AEW World Tag Team titles on Collision in what can only be described as a squash match.

The World Tag Titles were on the line on last night's edition of Collision where Big Bill and Ricky Starks challenged FTR. The shocking title change happened after Big Bill and Ricky Starks launched an attack on Cash Wheeler, sending him through a table, and then took care of Dax Harwood.

Over on Twitter, Dax Harwood addressed their loss after an incredible 185 days reign as Tag Team Champions. He ended his message by saying "Top Guys Out."

"What a run. Love you all. Top Guys Out

Dax Harwood tweeted after losing the Tag Titles

