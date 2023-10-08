"Top Guys Out" - Dax Harwood reacts after FTR's AEW World Tag Team title loss

FTR's Dax Harwood broke his silence following their shocking loss tonight on Collision, which can only be described as a squash match to end their tag team title reign.

The tag team titles were on the line on the latest episode of Collision. Big Bill and Ricky Starks methodically executed their game plan. They first made sure Cash Wheeler wasn't a problem, launching an attack on him and sending him through a table. It was then a simple two-on-one match, and Harwood could not handle the numbers advantage, which led to a quick win by the challengers.

On Twitter, Dax Harwood addressed their loss and looked back at their title reign. FTR has held the title for over 185 days and has faced the best of the best in the world during that reign. He then ended his message by saying their phrase, "Top Guys Out."

This could mean they were begging out as a tag team in the meantime, and they could now take a step back to recuperate.

"What a run. Love you all. Top Guys Out."

What's next for FTR?

Following their abrupt and unexpected loss tonight on Collision, many have wondered why this was the case for FTR.

According to Fightful Select, there have not been any big developments about the tag team. They were still signed under the promotion until 2027. Before tonight, they were expected to face The Young Bucks at Full Gear in November, but this was not the case anymore.

Regarding the recent trademark filing for CMFTR, according to Fightful, several sources have stated that this was indeed for future purposes, as it could be used outside AEW, in NJPW, and in other promotions. Dax Harwood has always been on top of his trademarks, apparently since their departure from WWE.

Cash Wheeler has also been speculated to have an injury, which was why he did not take many hits in tonight's match, but no reports have confirmed this.

Fans will have to wait for more developments to find out the reason for the squash match that took place earlier tonight. This match result was indeed a shocker, so many will be looking for answers.

