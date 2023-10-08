Latest update on FTR's AEW status following surprising title loss on Collision - Reports

The latest episode of AEW Collision saw one of the shocks of the year as FTR lost their coveted AEW World Tag Team titles in a squash match to Ricky Starks and Big Bill.

The two men did not even get into their stride as Starks and Bill ran them over to become the new tag team champions. After such a humbling loss, a lot of fans started to question the status of FTR with AEW.

Fightful Select reported that the tag team of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood are contracted to AEW till 2027 and that all is well between the two parties. The report also mentions that there were discussions for FTR to take on The Young Bucks at Full Gear next month, but with their loss, that is out of the question.

They also mentioned that one of the reasons Cash Wheeler did not play a prominent part in the match was because he was carrying an injury that he suffered at WrestleDream last Sunday. However, they could not confirm the legitimacy of that report.

FTR gets squashed by Ricky Starks and Big Bill on Collision

Ricky Starks and Big Bill laid down a marker to truly announce them on the AEW tag team scene as they beat Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood on Collision.

The match started off great for Starks as he took down Wheeler and went for the early pin. The match then took place on the outside as Big Bill put down Wheeler with a brutal chokeslam on the announce table.

Expand Tweet

With his tag team partner down and out, Dax Harwood tried to make something out of the situation, but the might of Big Bill was just too much.

The former WWE star chokeslammed Harwood four times before Ricky Starks finished off the match with a spear and a pin to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Were you shocked at the result? Sound off in the comments below.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.