"Must be leaving," "WHAT??" - Fans left speechless after FTR lost AEW World Tag Team titles in a squash match on Collision

In shocking fashion, the 185-day reign of FTR as AEW World Tag Team champions has just ended, courtesy of Big Bill and Ricky Starks. Fans on Twitter have expressed their shock at the title change.

Following their great performance lately as a tag team, Bill and Starks were given a shot at the tag team titles. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, on the other hand, were banged up as they just came from a physically entailing match against Aussie Open at WrestleDream pay-per-view almost a week ago.

Everyone expected a high-intensity match earlier tonight on Collision, but this was not the case, as it was surprisingly a squash match. Cash Wheeler was taken out of the equation early into the match, so this left Dax Harwood on the receiving end of a two-on-one assault.

Most fans were in shock following the match result and the manner in which they won. Considering all the intense matches FTR has had defending their titles, such as the ones against Bullet Club Gold, Better than You Baybay, and the Young Bucks, to name a few, this was a shocking way to drop the titles.

Fans immediately looked forward to Big Bill and Ricky Starks' first title defense, which would be against The Young Bucks after they won the tag team eliminator match at WrestleDream last weekend.

One fan speculated them to be leaving, as they dropped the titles abruptly.

FTR's Dax Harwood files for trademark for tag team name

Following CM Punk's release from AEW a month ago, Dax Harwood has recently filed a trademark for a name featuring The Straight Edge Superstar.

Harwood, Wheeler, and Punk were known as CMFTR during the times they tagged along with one another as a trio. This name has now been trademarked by Harwood.

Considering how the former AEW World Champion was not with the promotion anymore, the timing of the trademark was interesting. This could have been filed for use in the future.

Now that they aren't the tag team champions, FTR can sit back and recuperate from the string of matches in the last few months in which they have given their all. In the meantime, Ricky Starks and Big Bill will take over the tag team division.

What were your thoughts on this sudden title change? Let us know in the comments section below.

