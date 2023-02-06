Photo: Wardlow spotted with former AEW and WWE Star

Former TNT Champion Wardlow was recently spotted with a former AEW and WWE star.

Wardlow recently made a return to the organization on the latest episode of Dynamite. He was spotted with Frankie Kazarian, who was previously the tag team champion.

A few weeks ago, Frankie Kazarian, a former tag team champion in All Elite Wrestling, made the surprise announcement that he has signed a contract with Impact Wrestling. Thus, marking the end of his tenure with AEW, despite being one of the original members of the roster.

At the Hard To Kill event by Impact Wrestling, Frankie Kazarian announced his signing with the company, generating excitement for his future prospects. As a former World Tag Team Champion, Kazarian was reported to be eager about this new chapter. He has entered into a long-term agreement with Impact Wrestling.

Frankie Kazarian, a former tag team champion, was seen with AEW star Wardlow. On Twitter, Kazarian wrote that they were "just a couple of handsome mf**s."

"Just a couple of handsome mf**s @realwardlow," Kazarian wrote.

AEW star Wardlow made his return last week on Dynamite

Samoa Joe won the TNT championship title after a fierce match with Darby Allin. But the celebration was interrupted by the surprise appearance of the former champion, Wardlow.

Wardlow made a sudden entrance into the ring, attacking Samoa Joe with a series of punches. He then removed his jacket and attempted to execute a Powerbomb Symphony, but Joe was able to escape. Security attempted to intervene, but Wardlow overpowered them, delivering a powerbomb to one of them while the King of Television watched the chaos unfold.

Wardlow addressed the audience. He said that although he was only absent for four weeks, it felt like four months and was unsure if fans would still be chanting his name upon his return. However, the fans did indeed chant his name.

