Photo: WWE Hall of Famer Edge reunites with major AEW star

WWE Hall of Famer Edge was recently spotted with top AEW wrestler Christian Cage.

On Night 2 of WrestleMania 39, The Rated-R Superstar defeated the Judgment Day member Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match after feuding for months on WWE programming. Since then, Edge has been absent from the Stamford-based promotion.

Christian Cage, on the other hand, recently made a return to the Jacksonville-based promotion along with Luchasaurus.

The WWE Hall of Famer took to Instagram to share a picture alongside his best friend. The two stars showed up for an Ice-Hockey match between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

"Bud vs Bolts. E to the C," Edge wrote.

Jim Cornette on if WWE Hall of Famer Edge should have signed with AEW

During an episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the wrestling veteran pondered over the thought of the Rated-R Superstar signing with AEW.

Cornette believes that if he did join the Tony Khan-led promotion, it would have been a bad decision as he claims that there is no control there.

"You’re talking about a guy who retired for 10 years because of a serious neck surgery and now you want to put him in that environment where there is no control, no quality check, no limiter or governor on these f***ing young guys that think they can do everything?" Jim Cornette said.

Cornette also mentioned that Edge would have wanted to end his career in the biggest promotion rather than the one that had just begun.

"He [Edge] would have been choosing a smaller platform to do the limited amount of wrestling that he has left, instead of the biggest company in the world where he’d spent almost his entire career. I don’t see that being a decision at all," Cornette continued.

The last time Edge and Christian were seen inside the squared circle together was at the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match. WWE Hall of Famer also won the same match.

