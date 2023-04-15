Wrestling veteran comments on if Edge should have joined AEW instead of returning to WWE

Edge's miraculous return to WWE in 2020 was met with one of the loudest crowd reactions in recent memory. However, some fans have questioned whether The Rated-R Superstar would have been better off joining AEW, where he could possibly have had a more significant role.

According to wrestling veteran Jim Cornette, Edge made the right decision to return to the Stamford-based company.

The Ultimate Opportunist spent 15 years performing in WWE before being forced to retire in 2011 due to a severe neck injury. Edge was inducted into the Hall of Fame the following year and continued to make sporadic appearances for the promotion.

As unlikely as it seemed, the former World Heavyweight Champion made his in-ring return in the 2020 Royal Rumble match and has been active ever since.

When Jim Cornette was asked on his Drive Thru podcast if the inaugural Mr. Money in the Bank should have joined AEW in 2020, the veteran was quick to bring up Edge's history with injuries:

"You’re talking about a guy who retired for 10 years because of a serious neck surgery and now you want to put him in that environment where there is no control, no quality check, no limiter or governor on these f***ing young guys that think they can do everything?" [From 01:03 – 01:18]

Cornette continued to note how he believes that Edge is maximizing his limited time left in the wrestling business by working for WWE:

"He [Edge] would have been choosing a smaller platform to do the limited amount of wrestling that he has left, instead of the biggest company in the world where he’d spent almost his entire career. I don’t see that being a decision at all." [From 02:30 – 02:44]

Edge's contract is reportedly expected to expire this year, meaning that many fans could get their wish of seeing him pop up on AEW programming and reuniting with his good friend Christian Cage.

Fans got "less interested" in Edge's current WWE run, says Jim Cornette

The past three years of Edge's career have been generally well-received. However, there have been some notable blips that have been hard to ignore. When asked if there is "something missing" in the multi-time World Champion's on-screen presentation, Jim Cornette said the following:

"At first there wasn’t and then I think when they took him out of Judgment Day – remember we liked that original group and it looks like there was a purpose. Edge the veteran that could talk and get the younger talent over, and then all of a sudden he was summarily excommunicated and Finn Bálor joined – which is like replacing […] James Dean with Opie Taylor – and then it just kind of went different ways and we got less interested." [From 03:54 – 04:29]

Edge's latest appearance on WWE television saw him settle his long-standing feud with The Judgment Day by defeating Finn Bálor in a Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 39.

